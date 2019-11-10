Cottingham & Butler officials announced the appointment of Andrew Butler as the company’s new executive chairman, effective late October.
Butler, previously the company’s vice chairman, president of SISCO and HealthCorp and a member of the company’s board of directors since 2013, will provide oversight and direction to the Cottingham & Butler Board of Directors and the organization as a whole.
Andrew Butler succeeds his father, John Butler, who transitioned from executive chairman to chairman and will retain an active advisory role and continue to provide guidance to the business. David Becker, president and CEO, will continue to lead the company’s overall business operations.