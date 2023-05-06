Owen McInerney gripped one end of a large, heavy rope in Rock Bowl Stadium at Loras College in Dubuque on Friday, using his strength to shake it up and down in tandem with his partner on the other end.
“It’s like a wave,” the Kennedy Elementary School fourth-grader said excitedly.
Around the stadium, hundreds of other students were busy dribbling soccer balls, jumping rope, balancing on exercise balls and completing other activities. Less than two minutes later, they dropped what they were doing and ran to the next station, where they dove into another activity.
Recommended for you
The Dubuque Community School District students were participating in the annual Go the Distance Day, which emphasizes physical fitness through fun activities.
More than 700 fourth-graders were scheduled to come through the stadium in three sessions on Friday morning. Each group rotated around Rock Bowl Stadium and completed 20 different fitness activities for 100 seconds each, led by Loras students.
“It’s (an opportunity) for the kids to be creative, to be outside and be active,” said Tom Kult, director of Loras All-Sports Camp and instructor in kinesiology at the college. “By seeing the excitement that the college students have for the activities, hopefully, there will be some kids who say, ‘I can do some of these activities at home or out on the playground.’”
At different stations, students used hula hoops, jumped on and off aerobic step platforms and hurled medicine balls into the air.
Lincoln Elementary School student Sophia Garondo and Irving Elementary School student Blake Rennison took turns hopping over a row of small plastic hurdles, giggling whenever they accidentally knocked one over.
“Now we have to go back the other way,” said Blake, as the girls took a moment to catch their breath.
The two agreed that the hurdles were their favorite activity they had completed so far.
“I like to jump around a lot,” said Sophia.
Blake said Go the Distance Day was a good chance to get some exercise.
“It helps you stretch out a little,” she said.
Amy Kirman, physical education teacher at Carver Elementary School and the district’s wellness content leader for kindergarten through fifth grade, said the goal of the annual event is to show students the importance of regular exercise, as well as the fact that it can be fun.
“It’s a good way to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles and healthy choices,” she said.
The district also partnered with Hy-Vee, which provided water bottles for all students and granola bars for the Loras students who led the exercises.
Among them was junior kinesiology and nursing major Jarrett Kinney, who supervised the students as they ran through agility ladders.
“I remember being a kid and wanting to get out and have fun like this,” he said. “It’s an awesome way to let them interact with college kids.”
In the center of the field, fellow kinesiology major and freshman Jonah Clark led students in a series of exercises using kettlebells, including bicep curls and squats.
“How do you make it look so easy?” demanded Lincoln student Ma’Kiyah Imbus, doing her best to heft the blue kettlebell with one arm.
Clark said he enjoyed interacting with the students and appreciated that they were eager to try new things as part of Go the Distance Day.
“In class, we learn about how it’s good to teach kids these types of exercises and movements when they’re young because it’s hard to break bad habits the older you get,” he said, noting that using improper form for certain activities can lead to injury. “It’s important to know how to move.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.