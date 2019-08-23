EPWORTH, Iowa -- The energy was palpable within the walls of Western Dubuque High School this morning.
Music played over the intercom system as students made their way into the building to start the new school year.
Staffers shook hands, high-fived and hugged students as they made their way to their lockers and eventually to the auditorium for a welcome assembly.
Any expectations for what was going to be presented were given an energetic twist at the end of the assembly when all 110 school staff members -- from teachers and paraprofessionals to office administrators, to the lunch and custodial workers-- climbed up on stage for a performance.
All 110 @WesternDubuque High School staff perform Andy Grammer's "Don't Give up on Me" for students as part of their first day of school assembly. pic.twitter.com/MPKBlkTspT— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) August 23, 2019
Xander Bettcher, 14, of Epworth, said the initial anxiety he felt about his first day of high school went away while watching the staff perform Andy Grammer's "Don't Give up on Me."
"The assembly was very energizing," he said. "I was nervous at the start, but everybody's kind here. ... It was different. I've never seen anything like that before."
Principal Jake Feldmann told his team at the end of the last academic year that they would be performing for the students. The motivation was to provide students with a sense of support and unity, he said.
"It's that bigger picture, that we're never going to give up on you," he said. "It's about relationships. And although we fail at things and struggle, we're not going to give on you because we're here to support you."