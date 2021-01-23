A University of Dubuque student arrested earlier this month for allegedly groping a woman on campus now faces two sexual abuse charges in connection with another student.
Yahye A. Sallahadin, 18, with a listed address of St. Paul, Minn., recently was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He entered a not-guilty plea on Friday.
Court documents state that he invited a female student to his room last semester, physically forced her to drink vodka and sexually abused her while she was passed out. The victim reported biting him when she came to and fleeing his room.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Police reported that, during an interview last week, Sallahadin admitted to being bit by the woman and that she was intoxicated, but he denied providing any alcohol to her.
Sallahadin had been arrested earlier this month on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Court documents state that he assaulted and groped another student that he knew in the fall of 2020 in a commons area on campus. The documents state that the victim was on a video call with a relative at the time of the attack and that relative witnessed parts of it.