The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Heather M. Connolly, 29, of
- 3724 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. E48, was arrested at about 1:35 p.m. Thursday at her home on charges of domestic abuse, obstruction of emergency communications and public intoxication. Police said she assaulted Holly H. Livermore, 31, of the same address.
- Dennis A. Heiderscheit, 43, no permanent address, was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew P. Freiburger, 26, of 1726 Asbury Road, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Thursday at his home on a charge of domestic abuse.
- Police said he assaulted Joseph M. Freiburger, 28, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Andrew Freiburger’s residence.
- James M. Curler, 48, a resident of Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St., No. 107, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Friday at the hotel on charges of domestic abuse and domestic abuse causing injury. Police said he assaulted Traci L. Heacock, 45, of the same address.
Premier Bank, 2625 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of $1,799.94 from the bank between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.