A federal judge has issued a temporary injunction to halt construction on small segments of a 102-mile transmission line from Dane County, Wis., to Dubuque County.
But the developers started construction Monday and said Tuesday that work will continue on those portions of the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project that are unaffected by the court order.
Opponents of the line celebrated the ruling as a signal that the companies will be unable to run the line through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, as originally planned.
“That will require new alternatives to be considered,” said Howard Learner, lead attorney for environmental groups that have sued in federal court to stop the project.
The injunction halts construction for 30 to 60 days on 15.6 acres of federally protected waters areas, which include the Mississippi River and 114 wetlands along the route.
The companies backing the project, American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, expressed disappointment over the decision but said construction in Wisconsin will continue in unaffected areas.
“We are pleased that the court ruling only applies to a small portion of the project in Wisconsin,” the companies wrote in a statement. “The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project is needed more today than when initially approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin in 2019.”
The companies have spent $156 million on the project to date. Construction on the Iowa segment of the line started in April.
The companies do not yet possess the permits necessary to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, but U.S. District Judge William Conley explained in his ruling that allowing construction to proceed on either side of the land would “no doubt help the transmission companies build momentum, if not create an air of inevitability to completion of the line” and “would likely make it much harder for state or federal regulatory authorities or the courts to deny a right of way through the refuge.”
On Tuesday, opponents also announced their intent to challenge Dane County Judge Jacob Frost’s recent decision to issue a temporary injunction on all construction on the condition that opponents post a $32 million bond.
The groups, which include Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, contend that the condition is unconstitutional and effectively precludes public participation in the case.
The utilities have argued in court that they will suffer $3.1 million to $12.7 million in monetary damages if all construction is halted for 30 or 60 days, respectively, costs that will “ultimately be passed along to energy consumers,” according to a press release.