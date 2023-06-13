BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- The 10th-annual Smoke in the Valley event featuring truck and tractor pulls is on tap June 30 in Boscobel.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on the Antique Grounds, 506 Airport Road, Boscobel, according to a post on the Boscobel Antique Club’s Facebook page.

