SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque County Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Details: www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us/about-your-library.
City of Dubuque Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dubuque City Hall, 50 W. 13th St. The donor bus will be in front of City Hall.
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Wednesday
Manga Club, 4-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Program will focus on genres in Manga, along with the art styles and related Japanese culture. Bring ideas to share. For those in grades 6-12.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 ladies cards; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Young professionals monthly luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“We Shall Overcome — A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6:30 p.m., Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Canticle of Creation Center.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, event also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Wednesday
Mystery & Mayhem Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Mystery & Mayhem Book Club for Adults. February’s mystery is “Rosemary & Rue,” by Seanan McGuire.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Intro to Beekeeping, 6-8 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join local beekeeper Ry Meyer for a hands-on class that will provide insight into the bee and the hive.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Trivia Night: Sisters, 7-9 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Gather a group of your smartest friends.
Wednesday
Crochet Headband, 2-3 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Bring yarn and hook, or try out techniques with practice supplies. For those 16 and older. Registration required.
Knife Skills & Sharpening, 6-8 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. The Convivium chef will take you beyond the basic cuts of dicing and julienne to explore advanced knife techniques and put your skills to use making a homemade mirepoix.
Lunch & Learn: Homemade Pots, noon-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. The Convivium farm manager will describe, display and demonstrate homemade alternatives to the traditional plastic seed starting tray.
“Minecraft” Mania, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Bring a friend to join in on the fun and creativity. Test your skills and build away. For ages 7-14.