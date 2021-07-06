Fincel’s sweet corn is back in Dubuque for the summer.
The first of the harvest was available Tuesday morning at stand locations outside Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, and in the former Shopko parking lot, 255 John F. Kennedy Road.
Sarah Fincel is the stand manager for the John F. Kennedy location, and arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to set up.
“There were people here sitting in lawn chairs already waiting when I got here,” she said.
Initially, the first day of sweet corn sales this summer was announced to be Wednesday. Due to the recent warm weather, however, the corn was ready a day earlier.
Both Fincel’s stands are open at 8 a.m. until produce is sold out. A dozen ears of sweet corn are available for $7, half a dozen for $4 or 75 cents per ear. The stands also sell other produce, including tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers and peaches.
The former Shopko parking lot had a constant flow of vehicles pulling in with people looking to purchase produce, specifically the sweet corn.
Dubuque resident Lizz Tyler and her daughter Theia, 4, were two of the customers. They purchased a dozen ears of sweet corn.
When she moved to Dubuque more than five years ago, Tyler said she was told everybody eats Fincel’s corn. She and her family have been eating it ever since.
“We love Fincel’s,” she said. “The corn is so good.”
The stand in the parking lot of Blain’s Farm & Fleet is managed by Carol Fincel who said she enjoys seeing all the customers because they become like friends to the Fincel’s family and employees.
The business is powered by about 40 summer employees, she said, and 12 to 15 of them are in the fields picking the corn at first light daily.
“We’re out here seven days a week, and we pick it fresh,” she said. “We never have day-old corn.”
LaVon Klauer of Dubuque said she was afraid the corn would be sold out as she usually arrives earlier. However, she made it in time to purchase a dozen ears of the fresh corn and some tomatoes for dinner with her daughter.
“It’s wonderful, and it’s a lot easier than growing my own garden,” Klauer said about Fincel’s produce. “It’s great to get some fresh veggies.”
Before her 10 a.m. appointment, Mary Rehak of Marion, Iowa bought two dozen ears of corn. Rehak said she lived in Dubuque prior to moving to Marion, noting that she has been frequenting Fincel’s stands for “years and years.”
“When I have appointments (in Dubuque), I always pick up two dozens (of corn),” she said. “We’ll eat the first and freeze the second for later.”
In addition to making a living, the Fincel’s family business has also been the facilitator of creating bonds for those working at the stands.
“My staff are like my own children,” Carol Fincel said. “They have to be 14 (years old) to start and a lot of them stay through college. They learn so much and I get to see them blossom.”
One of Carol Fincel’s staff “children” is Autumn Chavez, 18, of Dubuque. This is her fifth summer working for the Fincel’s and before her, her older sister worked with them.
“Carol and Frank (Fincel) are some of the best bosses,” Chavez said. “Carol builds a relationship with all of her workers, I love her.”
The stand employees show up around 7:40 a.m., she said, and once the trailer full of sweet corn arrives, they begin to bag the corn.
“It’s fun to see the community out here and my friends will stop by,” Chavez said.
While laughing, Chavez added that the job encourages her to improve her math skills, explaining that she has to do mental math to add up the totals and calculate how much change to give back to customers.
Though Carol Fincel's daughter Jenna Veach is no longer working full-time for the Fincel's, she came out to help during the first day of selling corn at the Blain's location.
"It's always exciting on the first day," Veach said. "It's nice to see how much people appreciate the time my family puts in."
The Fincel's will continue selling freshly-picked corn daily at the two stands from 8 a.m. until sell out.
This Saturday will be their first Dubuque Farmers Market with corn available. Located at the corner of 12th Street and Iowa Street, their Farmers Market stand will be ready to sell corn at 7 a.m.