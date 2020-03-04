The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Darlene M. Wray, 55, of 105
- W. 17th St., No. 3, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Wray assaulted Carol D. Castro, 53, of 105 W. 17th St., No. 1.
- Damien Godfrey, 41, of 1404 Iowa St., No. 3, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Sixth Street, on charges of domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Godfrey assaulted Emily R. Bush, 22, of the same address.
Jordan R. Wilson, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel L. Hansen, 44, of 3025 Hillcrest Road, recently reported a fraud case resulting in the loss of $919
between Feb. 8 and 18 at his residence.