PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — People living in the Benton and Cuba City school districts will have the option to purchase a season pool pass for the Platteville Aquatic Center at a Platteville resident rate for the 2021 summer pool season.
Platteville Common Council members recently approved the offer, which will reduce the cost of a season pass by $25 as a gesture of goodwill following a fire in May that shuttered the Cole Acres swimming pool in rural Cuba City.
Platteville staff also believe the change could attract new members to the aquatic center, helping to make up for a decline in season pass sales, which currently are down 31% compared to 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.