BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue State Bank donated $6,000 to local schools to help cover costs of additional safety measures necessary due to COVID-19.
The bank donated $3,000 each to Marquette Catholic and Bellevue Community schools, according to a press release.
It states that the funds are donated in honor of the bank’s Preferred Plus Club checking account members. The bank usually hosts an annual event for these members, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
The bank also is hosting a drop box for a school supply drive. Items can be donated from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the bank, 200 S. Second St.