Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Hailey R. Carroll, 34, and Destiny M. Smith, 24, both of Dubuque, reported minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Wood Street and Loras Boulevard at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Ryne S. Gardner, 32, of Dubuque, was driving behind Donyell B. Jackson, 22, of Dubuque, on Loras. Gardner rear-ended Jackson’s vehicle when he failed to notice Jackson had stopped and signaled for a left turn onto Wood, police reported. Both Carroll and Smith were passengers in Gardner’s vehicle.
Gardner was cited with failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
Jackson was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and driving under suspension.