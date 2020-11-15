FENNIMORE, Wis. -- For the second time in two days, Fennimore police reports arresting a driver for his third offense of operating while intoxicated.

Police said the latest arrest was of Peter Durni, 54, of Lancaster.

An officer pulled over Durni's vehicle at about 2:50 a.m. today for driving erratically, according to police. 

That came one day after Fennimore police reported arresting Ben Foust, 58, of Fennimore, for offenses that included third-offense OWI as he tried to leave town after crashing into a tree, injuring himself and badly damaging his vehicle.

