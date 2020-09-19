The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Xavier T. Deleon, 24, of 30 Devon

  • Drive, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Friday at 2044 White St. on a warrant charging seven counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of marijuana.
  • Dakota T. Schneider, 26, of 2922 Washington St., was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Thursday at 2911 Pinard St. on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Schneider was arguing with his girlfriend, Ruby N. Phelps, 23, and pushed her, causing her to break her wrist.

