Austin Otting is one of a new class of workers who have gotten to know their fellow employees through a computer screen.
He works from his home in Peosta as an account executive for the restaurant tech company Toast, headquartered in Boston. Every morning, he hops onto an online video call to go over current company objectives and tasks.
Throughout the day, Otting will use video calls to hold one-on-one meetings with co-workers to discuss projects.
Every day, he sees numerous faces but never actually meets face-to-face with anyone. And he prefers it that way.
“I found work at an office to have too many distractions,” Otting said. “You need to be part of the water cooler talk. Working from home cuts that out.”
Otting is part of a growing class of people who exclusively work from home, largely spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 2022 survey by Pew Research found that 59% of respondents whose jobs could be done remotely were working from home all or most of the time. That total was 23% prior to the pandemic.
However, for most of the two years that Otting has worked remotely, he has done so while contending with unreliable broadband internet, which consistently disrupted the numerous video calls he was required to attend.
“The last thing you want is a choppy internet connection,” he said. “I would say reliable internet service is critical for working from home.”
A month ago, Otting subscribed to high-speed fiber internet service, and his connection issues have practically disappeared. Now, he said, there is nothing compelling him to relocate from the community in which many of his family members reside.
The recent rise of remote work has the leaders of many small, rural towns encouraged about their communities’ future that just a few years ago appeared grim.
Mike Dittmar, president of Elizabeth, Ill., a village of about 900 people, said population growth in the town seems more likely than ever now that people can work from home. This summer, construction started on the first new housing development in the community in 50 years — a new subdivision that will feature 18 to 20 homes.
“People can work from home now, and with online delivery, you don’t need to be close to anything,” Dittmar said. “People can have the peace and quiet of small towns and not have any downsides.”
But the resurgence of small towns driven by remote workers still faces a major hurdle: reliable, fast internet connections. That challenge also is felt by some residents of bigger cities residing in underserved neighborhoods with a limited number of affordable internet options.
A survey conducted by Pew Research Center in 2021 found that 23% of urban respondents did not have a broadband internet connection at home. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that 17% of rural areas in the country lack access to internet speeds of at least 25/3 megabits per second, the minimum benchmark for what the commission considers broadband.
In the tri-state area, multiple internet providers are working to expand high-speed-internet access, and though some challenges remain, they believe the widespread expansion of fiber internet is on the horizon.
“We’re incredibly excited about the future,” said Jesse Shekleton, director of broadband operations at Jo-Carroll Energy, which provides fiber internet service in northwest Illinois. “We are essentially deploying an internet solution that will be scalable well into the foreseeable future.”
Ongoing internet infrastructure projects
Throughout the tri-state area, several internet providers are expanding their internet infrastructure. The FCC’s maps that track broadband internet access state that 99% of Dubuque County residents have access to three or more internet providers.
In Dubuque, the number of available internet providers has boomed.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the number of internet providers in the greater Dubuque area increased from two to 10 in the past decade, and some internet providers are in the midst of major expansions of residential internet services in the community.
ImOn Communications is building out infrastructure throughout the city, with plans of being able to provide fiber internet service to all Dubuque residents by 2024.
Lisa Rhatigan, vice president of marketing at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, company, said construction is ongoing in Dubuque, but the project has fallen behind schedule. ImOn originally intended to provide one-third of Dubuque residents the ability to connect to its fiber internet services by the end of 2022. Rhatigan said a little more than 1,300 addresses have that opportunity so far in the city, but it will not reach its goal of one-third of all residents by the end of the year.
Rhatigan attributed the delay to weather conditions and the time needed to secure proper permits for the buildout.
“It’s a very complicated process,” she said. “We are committing to work as fast as we possibly can. It’s in full swing now.”
The project has encountered other hurdles as well. As part of the buildout, ImOn applied for a $5.1 million federal grant to accelerate the fiber installation in two of the city’s lowest-income census tracts, connecting 493 businesses and 4,185 residential addresses. Rhatigan said the company was not approved for the grant.
However, Rhatigan said construction is continuing, and ImOn Communications is still committed to that 2024 goal.
In the past, rural communities surrounding Dubuque have struggled to receive high-speed internet options due to the high expense of laying broadband infrastructure and the relatively low number of potential customers. However, local electric utilities recently stepped up by utilizing already-laid fiber infrastructure tied to the electric grid to bring internet services to rural communities.
Jo-Carroll Energy through its Sand Prairie program is continuing its work to install fiber infrastructure throughout Jo Daviess County, Ill. Since starting its pilot project in 2016, Jo-Carroll installed fiber internet services in numerous communities, including Elizabeth, Galena and Scales Mound. So far, the cooperative has a little more than 3,000 fiber internet customers, and construction is underway on fiber infrastructure in Stockton.
“It’s been hugely successful for us so far,” Shekleton said. “Every year, we are continuing to branch out to our small communities and rural neighborhoods.”
Alliant Energy, in partnership with Comelec Internet Services, announced in August its project to bring high-speed internet service to Hazel Green, Wis., impacting nearly 550 households and businesses. Construction on the project will begin in the spring, with service expected to become available by the summer of 2023.
Griselda Aldrete, director of stakeholder engagement, said Alliant leases unused portions of its fiber infrastructure to smaller internet providers in order to connect to smaller communities. Along with Hazel Green, the company also is working on bringing fiber internet services to Mount Horeb, Wis.
“We know there are costs involved in bringing internet services to these communities,” Aldrete said. “We already have our core fiber ring. We want to leverage those assets.”
Aldrete said the program is still in its early stages, but Alliant aims to connect other communities to fiber internet services in the future.
Comelec officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story.
In June, Cuba City (Wis.) Telephone Co. was awarded nearly $8 million from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to expand broadband services to Grant and Lafayette counties.
The expansion of high-speed internet services throughout the area largely reflects the proliferation of the technology throughout the country. From 2016 to 2021, the number of residents living in rural areas lacking access to broadband internet service declined by 46%, according to FCC, and local internet providers believe that a recent influx of federal funding will help them reach even more rural communities.
Funding future internet expansion
Grant funding has played a major role in supporting the expansion of fiber broadband services throughout rural communities. Without that funding, Shekleton said, expanding fiber infrastructure to sparsely populated communities would prove financially unfeasible.
The Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program has awarded funding toward more than $880 million in new broadband investment, according to Iowa Economic Development.
Part of that funding has gone to Alpine Communications, based in Elkader. It was awarded $4 million this year and $14.7 million last year to install fiber internet infrastructure throughout Clayton County and other areas of Iowa.
In the past few years, the amount of available federal funding for broadband projects has boomed.
Last year, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allows for states and local governments to invest federal funding in broadband internet expansion.
According to the Biden administration, $25 billion in ARPA funds have been spent or are committed to high-speed-internet projects throughout the country. That includes the State of Wisconsin awarding $100 million toward 83 projects, including a $943,333 grant to expand broadband services in Grant County.
The $550 billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by the president last November, includes $42.5 billion for expanding high-speed internet through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
Shekleton described the recent surge of federal funding for broadband expansion as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local internet providers.
“We are rolling up our sleeves to apply for these funding opportunities,” Shekleton said. “We intend to pursue every precious dollar that we can.”
Jo-Carroll Energy has relied almost entirely on grant funding for its broadband infrastructure expansion throughout northwest Illinois.
So far, the cooperative has secured a little more than $24 million for broadband projects, most recently in a $4.6 million state grant to bring fiber internet services to 625 households, businesses and farms in Jo Daviess, Whiteside and Carroll counties.
Shekleton said Jo-Carroll aims to secure enough funding through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program to build out the remainder of its three-county coverage area, developing a network of 20,000 to 30,000 customers.
Rhatigan said ImOn Communications has identified areas in Iowa where it would potentially develop if it is able to secure federal grant funding. Without the federal funding, she stressed, the cost to develop fiber infrastructure in those areas would exceed any potential future revenues.
“There are some areas that we would like to build, but it’s a tough business case,” Rhatigan said. “We believe public-private partnerships make sense to make those kinds of projects happen.”
Some areas may still be slow to connect
Despite the progress made, several areas of the tri-states are underserved with the number of available options for internet service.
Lyons said many areas of Dubuque and the surrounding area still are unable to connect to a number of internet providers, particularly areas in Dubuque’s North End and downtown. He argued that the FCC’s broadband access maps do not adequately show that specific census tracts still lack a diversity of quality internet access options.
“It hugely underreports the percentage of Dubuque households that do not have access,” Lyons said. “That only creates problems for us.”
Tom Larsen, senior vice president of government and public relations for Mediacom, agreed that the FCC’s assessment of internet availability does not provide the full picture of what actual access looks like.
“If at least one house in a census block had adequate access, they would mark that entire area as served,” Larsen said. “It needs to be more granular.”
In June, the FCC announced plans to conduct further research with broadband internet providers in order to provide a more thorough outlook of where internet access is and is not available in the country. That updated map is expected to be unveiled in November. Lyons said the updated map should provide a more in-depth listing of which neighborhoods still lack internet services.
Lyons said that updated map will play a crucial role in potentially securing federal funding for further expanding internet services in the Dubuque area. Without the updated map, the state and federal programs will not provide grants to expand broadband services that are currently listed as having an adequate number of providers.
“Right now, all of Dubuque County would not qualify for assistance,” Lyons said. “That’s an immense challenge for us to correct.”
However, Larsen said Mediacom, one of the most ubiquitous internet providers in the tri-state area, is interested in pursuing state and federal grant funding to fill any remaining service gaps once the FCC’s broadband maps are updated.
“It looks to us like there are still roadways that are completely underserved,” Larsen said. “We will be looking to fill those gaps.”
Another proposed project to expand internet infrastructure in Dubuque County recently hit a roadblock. In August, Dubuque County supervisors voted, 2-1, to order staff to stop developing a proposal to create a countywide line of conduit that would carry internet fiber through several key communities, including Epworth, Farley and Dyersville.
County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore described the project as a “middle mile” investment that would allow the county to lease the conduit to smaller internet service providers and make it cheaper to expand into more rural communities. The original proposal suggested developing 43 miles of conduit and fiber line that would mostly run along the county-owned Heritage Trail. Gilmore said he intended to request $5.4 million of the $19 million of ARPA funds the county received in order to move forward with the project.
“We can get internet providers 70% to 80% of the way there,” Gilmore said. “All they would have to do is that last mile of the piece.”
Eventually, Gilmore said the county would continue to expand the fiber network to create “rings” to reach other communities in the county and ensure a more stable connection.
However, Dubuque County supervisors instead devoted ARPA funds to more than 45 other projects.
Gilmore said he has not given up on the project and hopes to convince county leadership to hire a consultant to help apply for federal grants to pay for the fiber buildout. However, Gilmore and other experts agreed that the federal grant funding likely will be hard to secure.
“The federal grants have a very high bar even for the experienced internet providers,” Gilmore said. “It’s going to be difficult for everyone to get awarded those grants.”
Aldrete said there are other hurdles facing companies trying to expand internet services, including lengthy permitting processes and the ongoing unreliability of broadband service maps.
At the moment, though, the tri-state area and the rest of the country are seemingly in the midst of a large-scale internet buildout. With the right support, Gilmore argued, everyone could be connected.
“These small communities are going to be able to compete in where people decide to live because so much of society is now tied to the internet,” Gilmore said. “We just need to help and get some of this stuff in the ground so these communities can benefit from a lot of these changes that are occurring.”
