MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Callahan’s annual Flea Market, Antique and Collectible show will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry Street.

The show will feature more than 150 exhibitors selling antiques and vintage items.

The cost is $4. Ages 10 and younger enter free. Early bird admission from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. is $10. Parking is free. For more information, call Callahan Enterprises at 319-462-0135.

