Jenna Kramer checks a pizza at Gino's East, located in the Novelty Iron Works building, in Dubuque.
The highly anticipated Dubuque location of a popular pizza chain now is offering dine-in services.
Gino's East, located at 333 E. 10th St., is adding full dine-in services to its existing carryout, catering and delivery offerings, a press release states.
Gino's East offers deep dish and thin crust pizzas, appetizers, salads and sandwiches.
The Dubuque restaurant, a franchise of Bravo Restaurants Inc., is the first Gino's East in Iowa, the release states.