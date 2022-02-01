05262021-ginoseast1-jr
Jenna Kramer checks a pizza at Gino's East, located in the Novelty Iron Works building, in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

The highly anticipated Dubuque location of a popular pizza chain now is offering dine-in services. 

Gino's East, located at 333 E. 10th St., is adding full dine-in services to its existing carryout, catering and delivery offerings, a press release states.

Gino's East offers deep dish and thin crust pizzas, appetizers, salads and sandwiches.

The Dubuque restaurant, a franchise of Bravo Restaurants Inc., is the first Gino's East in Iowa, the release states. 

