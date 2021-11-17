BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue officials will press forward with plans to keep the city swimming pool closed next summer, despite opposition from a group of residents.
City Council members this week approved a resolution setting admission rates for area residents at the aquatic center at Off Shore Hotel & Resort for 2022 and stating that the city pool at Cole Park will remain closed.
In April, council members approved an agreement with Off Shore in which the city committed financial assistance and an annual fee to the resort in return for lower admission fees for city residents.
Under the resolution approved this week, city residents will pay $6 for daily admission to Off Shore’s pool, rather than the normal rate of $15. Residents also can purchase an individual season pass for $95 and a family pass for $275.
Property owners residing within five miles of the city limits will also receive discounted rates, paying $10 for daily admission, $125 for an individual season pass and $325 for a family pass.
The resolution also states that the city pool at Cole Park will be closed until further notice, prompting concern from attendees.
Melissa Fondell spoke for the Friends of the Bellevue Pool, expressing the group’s desire to reopen the Cole Park pool in 2022 and develop a long-term plan for its improvement using grants, donations and a bond referendum.
She said the group has received “overwhelming” support, both through a survey and unsolicited donations, from community members who want the Cole Park pool to reopen.
Mayor Roger Michels said he understood residents’ concerns, but no money was budgeted to open that pool in 2022.
“The only way I can see that you can open the pool, if we don’t have money budgeted for it, is to raise taxes for this year,” he said, emphasizing his strong opposition to doing so.
Multiple attendees expressed their disapproval for the process by which the original agreement with Off Shore was finalized, claiming that many residents were unaware of the terms of the deal until after its completion.
“It was never stated that when we enter into this agreement, when we partner with them, we will close the pool at Cole Park,” said resident Kim Schroeder.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said the agreement does not prohibit the city from opening a separate pool. However, as long as Off Shore follows the terms of the agreement, which include providing the discounted rate to city residents and offering swimming lessons, the city must pay Off Shore $30,000 annually for the length of the contract, which is 20 years.
Attendees also expressed concerns regarding some aspects of Off Shore’s facilities, including the fact that the resort’s pool is not deep enough for some diving requirements of advanced swimming lessons.
Council Members Tim and Tom Roth said the agreement was intended to benefit citizens by offering a modern aquatic facility. Both said they were unaware of opposition until after the proposal was approved.
“I’m sorry that we have this upset and angst in our community because that’s certainly not something any of us wanted,” said Tom Roth.
Before approving the agreement, multiple council members reiterated that the city would try the arrangement in 2022 and reevaluate the situation next fall.