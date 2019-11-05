The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Matthew J. Parker, 24, of 1700 Scenic View Drive, was arrested at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Parker assaulted Mackenzie C. Beneventi, 22, of 1240 University Ave.
- Damien Love, 45, of 727 Glen Oak St., was arrested at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Eighth and Main streets on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Love assaulted Kristyn A. Andersen, 50, of 1955 Pierce St., at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
- Tanner S. Ruble, 21, of 1746 Auburn St., was arrested at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Ann Street on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- David M. McKenna, 34, of 2365 University Ave., No. 11, was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of University Avenue and Spruce Street on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Joseph R. Morenus, 38, of 1302 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Morenus assaulted Jennifer L. Morenus, 68, of the same address.
- Denita L. Dixon, 31, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of identity theft and warrants charging three counts of failure to appear.