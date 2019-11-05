The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Matthew J. Parker, 24, of 1700 Scenic View Drive, was arrested at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Parker assaulted Mackenzie C. Beneventi, 22, of 1240 University Ave.
  • Damien Love, 45, of 727 Glen Oak St., was arrested at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Eighth and Main streets on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Love assaulted Kristyn A. Andersen, 50, of 1955 Pierce St., at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
  • Tanner S. Ruble, 21, of 1746 Auburn St., was arrested at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Ann Street on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
  • David M. McKenna, 34, of 2365 University Ave., No. 11, was arrested at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the area of University Avenue and Spruce Street on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Joseph R. Morenus, 38, of 1302 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Friday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Morenus assaulted Jennifer L. Morenus, 68, of the same address.
  • Denita L. Dixon, 31, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of identity theft and warrants charging three counts of failure to appear.
Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.