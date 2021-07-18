A Dubuque man convicted of three violent attacks, including one in which he bit off the nose of another man, will serve no additional jail time.
Blayre A. Ward, 24, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to one count each of willful injury causing serious injury, assault causing serious injury, assault, first- degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of assault causing injury.
He was sentenced to 270 days in jail, which he already had served, while his other sentences were suspended, and he was given five years of probation. The sentence followed a plea deal agreed to by the defense and prosecutors.
The charges stem from a series of attacks by Ward.
Court documents said Ward bit off the nose of Scott M. Plumley, of Dubuque, and assaulted his son Austin J. Plumley, of Guttenberg, Iowa, in the 1400 block of Bluff Street during a brawl after 11:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
In a second incident, court documents state that Ward assaulted Dylan L. Dahlman, 21, during a disturbance at about 1:25 a.m. Sept. 27 in the area of East 16th Street and Central Avenue. Dahlman fell to the ground after being punched, and Ward kicked Dahlman twice, according to documents. Ward then punched Crystal A. Paar, 40.
In the third incident, Brittany R. Hoover, 25, and her boyfriend, Shane A. Faulkner, 33, were arguing in the 1800 block of Central Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. Sept. 26 when Ward “interjected himself from the other side of the street” and started assaulting Faulkner. The attack lasted about 10 minutes, and Faulkner’s injuries included a compound fracture of his left forearm.