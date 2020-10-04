Last week, Iowa residents saw a pair of debates featuring candidates they will see on their fall ballots, both of which were among the most heated in recent memory.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield were aggressive and insulting to each other almost out of the gate — each, at different points, saying outright that the other was lying, and each accusing the other of extreme transgressions.
The next night, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden strained the limits of what we call a political debate. Trump loosed an outburst in the middle of almost every answer or statement by Biden. Biden interrupted Trump a few times as well, called Trump a “clown” and told him to “shut up, man.”
So how will those fiery debates play among a citizenry that inspired the term “Iowa nice”?
Area political experts guess it won’t matter much.
“I don’t know that the performance hurts turnout or changes anyone’s mind,” said Chris Larimer, a political science professor at University of Northern Iowa, when asked by the Telegraph Herald. “There’s been some research that shows fewer people are undecided now than historically there would be at this point in the election. Given what we know about the increase in polarization in the electorate, maybe we shouldn’t have been too surprised that the debates went the way they did. The debates were negative, in both cases. But they’re trying to mobilize their bases.”
Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, called the presidential candidate debate a “mess... short on substance, long on interruptions.”
“A lot of voters would like to see both candidates change their approach,” he said. “But it was clear that Trump had a strategy going into the evening. At the very least, he was trying to dominate the conversation and trying to rattle Biden. One of Biden’s weaknesses is he didn’t elaborate on policy. Of course, voters say they want more policy details, but if you hit them over the head with it, it can turn them off.”
But Budzisz, too, said he doubts it will make much difference.
“There’s not that many people who are on the fence,” he said.
Iowa’s senators meet with high court nominee
Ernst and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, both were among those who had sitdowns this week with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
Staff for both Iowa senators issued press releases and shared video and photos from each’s opportunity to meet with Barrett.
“What I’m looking for and I think she stands for is the rule of law,” Grassley said during his meeting, according to a press release.
In her release, Ernst said, “Judge Barrett is a well-respected jurist, an accomplished legal scholar and a mother to seven beautiful children. I am truly grateful for her example for all of us working moms but especially for young women across this country. She has proven a mom really can do anything.”
Their discussion centered on Barrett’s judicial record and “commitment to the Constitution,” according to the release.
Marion angered by altered truck ads
Kriss Marion, Democratic challenger to Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, went public this week with her displeasure over campaign materials mailed to residents in the district using a doctored photo of her and her truck.
Marion has been touring in a pickup with handpainted billboards that read “KRISS MARION — DEMOCRAT FOR CHANGE — 51ST ASSEMBLY DISTRICT.”
But in the mailers, sent by the Republican Party of Wisconsin, as an in-kind donation to Novak for Assembly, the billboards read, “KRISS MARION — PROUD TO BE A LIBERAL PARTISAN.”
“The picture was photoshopped to say something that doesn’t represent me, my character or my campaign,” Marion wrote to the Telegraph Herald.
She said she was upset, but not because her opponent’s supporters took shots at her.
“I know that political campaigns are fierce, messy, battles fought in the public eye,” she wrote. “But messing with a girl’s truck is just going too far. Doctoring an opponent’s photo is behavior far beneath a public servant, mayor and current representative.”
Novak also is the mayor of Dodgeville.
Alec Zimmerman, senior communications advisor for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, responded to Marion’s complaint.
“This is what she is focused on 33 days out from the election?” he asked in an email. “To our knowledge, Kriss Marion does not own a truck that calls her a ‘liberal partisan’ — but it’s clear from her support for tax hikes and more regulations on farmers that she would fit right in with the far-left in Madison. Anybody with an ounce of common sense understands that it’s satire.”
Endorsements and awards
• Biden this week endorsed U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., for re-election in his campaign against Republican Derrick Van Orden.
• Kind endorsed a spate of Democrats for state offices this week, including Marion and Shaun Murphy-Lopez, who is running to unseat Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
• Wisconsin Nurses Association endorsed Novak, as did former Lafayette County sheriff and current County Board Member Scott Pedley.
• Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick endorsed Republican Dan Kapanke, who faces Democrat Brad Pfaff for the Wisconsin Senate seat vacated by Jennifer Shilling.
• Wisconsin Grocers Association presented state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, with the Friend of Grocers award this week.
Calendar
• Today, Jo Daviess County — Esther Joy King, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will host a series of public events: 9 to 10 a.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena; noon to 1 p.m., VFW, 102 Fillmore St., Hanover; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill, 1336 U.S. 20, Elizabeth; and 3 to 4 p.m. American Legion Post 449, 128 E. Front Ave., Stockton.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, online — The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce and Dyersville Commercial will host an online forum for state legislative races. Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and challenger Eric Green, of Monticello; Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and challenger Ryan Quinn, of Dyersville; and Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and challenger Everett Chase, of Monticello, are expected to participate. The Zoom meeting will be at bit.ly/2ETBE9M with a meeting identification of 865 9272 9751 and a passcode of 581252.