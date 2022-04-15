Dubuque police said they are investigating a harassment case in which a motorist said something “alarming” to a girl, then returned to the area of her home three days later.
“The incident began on Saturday, April 9,” said Lt. Ted McClimon. “An individual said something unwelcomed or alarming to a juvenile.”
McClimon said the motorist then reappeared in the 5000 block of Falcon Drive at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, when the family of the girl contacted police.
“It is still an ongoing investigation with us,” McClimon said.
Widely shared social media posts called the incident an “attempted kidnapping,” but police are investigating the incident as harassment.
