A national shortage of pediatric medications recently impacted local supplies, according to Dubuque pharmacy professionals who warn parents to expect delays and fewer choices among medications.

The shortage has impacted some antibiotics, antivirals and pain relievers for children, as respiratory illness waves wash over the region. They said parents should be able to find medicine necessary to treat children — albeit with fewer specific options and some extra effort hunting them down.

