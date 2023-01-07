A national shortage of pediatric medications recently impacted local supplies, according to Dubuque pharmacy professionals who warn parents to expect delays and fewer choices among medications.
The shortage has impacted some antibiotics, antivirals and pain relievers for children, as respiratory illness waves wash over the region. They said parents should be able to find medicine necessary to treat children — albeit with fewer specific options and some extra effort hunting them down.
MercyOne Dubuque Pharmacy Director Jess Smith said the shortage has not affected adult medications and so far has not wiped out all the local supply of any one children’s medication.
“Supply is low on some formulations and types of antibiotics right now,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t have available options.”
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital Director of Pharmacy Greg Brosius said the shortage is one of the more severe the region has had in recent years, but that the consequences likely will be “more of a nuisance than something to lose sleep over” for parents.
“Demand has definitely gone up, but there are also issues with manufacturing delays or sometimes availability of raw ingredients,” he said. “If there are issues with availability, we work with the provider to find out if there are other brands of a treatment or other alternatives.”
Shortage
Hartig Drug CEO Charlie Hartig said the shortage is partly a result of the convergence of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which the nation has dealt with for several months.
“What’s resulted is we dispensed some of those medications earlier, in the end of the summer,” he said. “So, over the last month or so, we have experienced some shortages.”
Brosius and Hartig agree that the issues are hitting retail pharmacies worse than hospitals.
Hartig said his stores have kept medications so far, due to using its own wholesaler. But he said situations change quickly from store to store.
“If you get 10 sick kids who go to the Hartig on Central (Avenue) one afternoon, then that store can be short quickly,” he said. “And sometimes, a mom comes in and hasn’t been able to find Tylenol for a few days and has a sick kid, she might see four on a shelf and grab them all.”
Smith, also a member of Dubuque County Board of Health, said local symptoms drive part of the shortage, but that the root causes are continuing global supply-chain issues related to the pandemic.
“We’re at that time of year when a lot of kids are sick with bacterial infections and most kids need liquid medication,” she said. “So, it’s an increased need coupled with problems we can’t control here.”
Brosius said the shortages could be particularly worrisome for parents with specialized standards for the medicine the seek.
“If somebody is worried about a certain dye or something like that, that would be harder,” he said. “Because we’re limited by what the manufacturers put out, what gets here and where it is. If there are options out there, we do what we can, but you’ll have fewer options.”
Solutions
Brosius and Hartig said pharmacies and providers will assist parents in making sure their children get needed medication, even with the shortages.
“We have the ability to compound those (liquid medications) with the pill or make a more appropriate dose or find the medication in a different one of our stores,” Hartig said. “It takes a little more time. We have also been looking at alternative suppliers.”
Smith said the shortage also makes it all the more important that parents take their children to a provider when they are sick.
“The symptoms of bacterial infections and viral infections are similar — fever, cough, sore throat, congestion,” she said. “So, it is really important that people go to a provider to get a correct diagnosis.”
Brosius said pharmacies encourage providers then to be conservative in their diagnoses.
“Sometimes, a provider doesn’t know for sure at first inspection what infection it is. RSV is one that is especially hard,” he said. “A parent goes into an appointment with a sick kid and wants to leave with something, but just giving someone a prescription for something to try is making things worse.”
Smith said the last thing people should do is turn to old antibiotics or other medications they have at home.
“For liquid medications for pediatric patients, those are usually mixed at the pharmacy when a patient picks them up and are only effective, or maintain their potency, for 10 days to two weeks,” she said. “If we take the wrong antibiotics, there are side effects and drug interactions that are possible.”
While the shortages and respiratory illness season last, Hartig recommended that parents pick up one bottle of children’s pain reliever if they see one on the shelf, so they have it on hand. But he stressed not to hoard.
“I wouldn’t recommend stocking up because then we get to a COVID-19 toilet paper situation,” he said.
