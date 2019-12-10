Residents in Cassville School District will be asked to approve the collection of additonal revenue.
A measure will be on the ballot during the April 7 spring election. It will ask voters for permission to exceed a state-imposed revenue limit to pay costs of maintaining educational programs, facilities and equipment.
Although district officials said they do not anticipate using the full amount of new revenue, they seek an additional $1 million annually from 2021 to 2023 and $1.2 million annually from 2024 to 2026.
School district officials will host a public information session to answer questions about the measure at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Cassville High School gym.
For more information about the referendum, visit www.bit.ly/2LsWgFG.