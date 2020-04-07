A Dubuque-based disaster recovery fund has provided more than $160,000 to local nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund has assisted 15 organizations that serve vulnerable residents, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

The foundation launched the relief fund March 17, in partnership with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.

Two additional grants have been made, with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque receiving $25,000 and St. Vincent de Paul receiving $10,000.

The fund has received more than $550,000 in donations.

Donations may be made by visiting dbqfoundation.org/DRF and organizations may apply for grants by visiting dbqfoundation.org/recoverygrants.

The foundation also granted $3,000 to each of the following organizations to assist with COVID-19 response through its community impact grants program:

  • Catholic Charities
  • Convivium Urban Farmstead
  • Creative Adventure Lab
  • Crescent Community Health Center
  • Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA
  • Dubuque County Early Childhood
  • East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association
  • Habitat for Humanity – Dubuque and Jackson Counties
  • MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
  • Riverview Center
  • United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States
  • YWCA Clinton

