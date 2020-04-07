A Dubuque-based disaster recovery fund has provided more than $160,000 to local nonprofit organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund has assisted 15 organizations that serve vulnerable residents, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The foundation launched the relief fund March 17, in partnership with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Two additional grants have been made, with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque receiving $25,000 and St. Vincent de Paul receiving $10,000.
The fund has received more than $550,000 in donations.
Donations may be made by visiting dbqfoundation.org/DRF and organizations may apply for grants by visiting dbqfoundation.org/recoverygrants.
The foundation also granted $3,000 to each of the following organizations to assist with COVID-19 response through its community impact grants program:
- Catholic Charities
- Convivium Urban Farmstead
- Creative Adventure Lab
- Crescent Community Health Center
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA
- Dubuque County Early Childhood
- East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association
- Habitat for Humanity – Dubuque and Jackson Counties
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
- Riverview Center
- United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States
- YWCA Clinton