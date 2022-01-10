Sorry, an error occurred.
A story about an employee of a Dubuque business accused of altering his pay rate to receive a $68,000 paycheck was the most-read story this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 3 and Sunday:
1.) Documents: Employee alters pay rate, receives $68,000 paycheck from Dubuque business
2.) Police: Dubuque man received packages of marijuana, ran drug operation
3.) Mineral Point rocked after two firefighters die in crash
4.) Dyersville police: Student brought gun to school
5.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque bar opens; Dyersville brewery plans new location
6.) Police: Dubuque gambler wrote note demanding cash, saying he was armed
7.) A life remembered: Dubuque teacher opened students’ eyes
8.) Love That Lasts: Epworth couple takes care of one another for 65 years
9.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school
10.) Dubuque native joins Italian professional volleyball team
