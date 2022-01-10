A story about an employee of a Dubuque business accused of altering his pay rate to receive a $68,000 paycheck was the most-read story this past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Jan. 3 and Sunday:

1.) Documents: Employee alters pay rate, receives $68,000 paycheck from Dubuque business

2.) Police: Dubuque man received packages of marijuana, ran drug operation

3.) Mineral Point rocked after two firefighters die in crash

4.) Dyersville police: Student brought gun to school

5.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque bar opens; Dyersville brewery plans new location

6.) Police: Dubuque gambler wrote note demanding cash, saying he was armed

7.) A life remembered: Dubuque teacher opened students’ eyes

8.) Love That Lasts: Epworth couple takes care of one another for 65 years

9.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school

10.) Dubuque native joins Italian professional volleyball team

