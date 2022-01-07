Sorry, an error occurred.
Employee Keith Gibbs takes inventory of what might be left after a fire destroyed the Cascade Manufacturing Co. plant in January of 1997.
CASCADE, Iowa — A fire destroyed a manufacturer’s 25,000-square-foot plant and 8,000-square-foot office in Cascade 25 years ago.
Investigators determined that the fire started accidentally, kindled by a gas heater located in the southwest corner of the truss shop.
But Cascade Manufacturing resumed production within two weeks, leasing space from firms located outside the city. Operations resumed at a new facility in Cascade in the fall of 1997.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the fire in its Jan. 6, 1997, edition.
CASCADE, Iowa — About 100 people are out of work after one of Cascade’s largest employers burned Sunday morning.
The fire at Cascade Manufacturing Co. caused $1.82 million worth of damage. No injuries were reported.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist saw flames coming from the roof of the building, just off U.S. 151.
By the time firefighters arrived, the roof was destroyed and the structure was starting to cave in, said Cascade Fire Chief Rick Kremer.
Cascade Manufacturing Co. is a division of Cascade Lumber Co. It builds floor trusses and rafter systems for buildings. It has customers across the United States.
Ray Noonan Jr., president of Cascade Lumber Co., said about 100 of the company’s 120 workers will be affected by the fire.
Noonan said he intends to rebuild in Cascade, where the business has been since 1953. Rebuilding could take six to nine months.
“We’re very satisfied with Cascade and intend to stay here,” he said.
Customer service will not be affected, Noonan said.
The retail store is on the opposite end of an eight-acre site from the manufacturing facility and was not affected by the fire.
And the company will fill existing orders and take new ones, with the help of truss manufacturers in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, he said.
Phone service was restored Sunday afternoon. Several workers came to the site to haul wood that could be salvaged.
Noonan said no one was in the building at the time of the fire. A neighbor, who is a firefighter, notified him of the blaze at 6:05 a.m.
“By the time I got there, the place was one-fourth engulfed,” Noonan said.
Firefighters from Bernard and Monticello assisted. At times, there were as many as 80 firefighters battling the blaze, Kremer said.
