Ellen Chesney wants to help Dubuque businesses embrace sustainability.
To do so, the Dubuque Senior High School senior is joining up with other local teenagers to help businesses develop plans to implement environmentally friendly practices.
“I want to make more businesses less afraid to be more sustainable,” Ellen said. “... People think that it costs a lot of money and more money than being wasteful, so I want to convince people that that’s not actually the case.”
Ellen and her peers are part of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Teens Take CAARE (Conservation Action through Advocacy, Research and Engagement) group, which this school year is taking on a project to help local restaurants reduce their environmental footprints.
The initiative fits in with the river museum’s efforts to expand its teen programming, while also helping participants develop skills they need to one day become leaders in conservation.
“I would like them to feel empowered as individuals and as a group, to know that you can make change, whether that’s just in your individual sphere of influence or if you a have platform, you can use it to amplify voices,” said Mari Oates, the museum’s innovation and MakerSpace coordinator.
Teens in the group have circulated a survey to gauge the kinds of sustainability practices used by local businesses and their interest in taking additional steps. Group members primarily are focused on restaurants but are open to connecting with any business.
The teens plan to work more closely with three or four businesses to create individualized plans with steps they can take to be more environmentally friendly. Possible steps include switching to LED lighting, obtaining food from local sources and cutting down on single-use materials.
“It would encourage, at a base level, the businesses to not see environmentally friendly goals as opposed to business goals,” said Kenna Wolbers, a junior at Wahlert Catholic High School.
The Teens Take CAARE group grew out of river museum officials’ efforts to offer more robust programming for teen audiences. Museum officials received a grant from the state’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Conservation Education Program to engage teens who are passionate about conservation with programming and to develop best practices for reaching that age group.
“Our mission is to inspire stewardship, and that’s what we’re doing with these students,” said Jared McGovern, the museum’s curator of conservation programs.
Cecelia Darter, a senior at Hempstead High School, said she hopes the teens’ efforts can move more people to think environmentally.
“People don’t realize that everything, literally everything, that they do, it’s going to impact the environment, typically in a negative way if they’re not thinking about it, and opening up people’s minds to see how what they’re doing has an effect on the things around them is really important,” she said.