Barn quilt
Buy Now

A quilt with a Mountain Star design hangs on a barn owned by Greg and Nancy Preussner in Delhi, Iowa.

 Erin LaBelle

MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Barn Quilts committee has decided that 101 barn quilts are enough.

After successfully creating and installing 99 barn quilts and adopting two, interest is waning and committee members are eager to invest their energy in new experiences.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.