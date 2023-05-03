MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Barn Quilts committee has decided that 101 barn quilts are enough.
After successfully creating and installing 99 barn quilts and adopting two, interest is waning and committee members are eager to invest their energy in new experiences.
“When we first met in 2008 to discuss this idea, we had no idea that Barn Quilts would be this appealing to so many people,” said Roger Helmrichs, president of Delaware County Barn Quilts.
According to the Barn Quilts of Delaware County website, the project began in Ohio in 2001 to grow tourism in a depressed rural area. The idea spread and Iowa counties began embracing the project in 2003, with Grundy County leading the way.
“It’s been so much fun working with the interested property owners to help them choose designs they liked, colors that complement their farms or expressed their ideas and hearing the stories behind their quilt designs,” said Kathy Wilgenbusch, former owner of The Quiltmaker’s Shoppe.
Team member Nancy Preussner describes Wilgenbusch as the first step in the process, with committee member and engineer Dave Gibbs guiding the vision next. Gibbs computerized layouts, helping owners select colors and supporting the committee through design challenges.
Preussner, of Delhi, and her husband, Greg, chose the Mountain Star design because she liked the colors and they coordinated well with their brown Delhi home, ivory barn and the green grass. It was the first Delaware County quilt to diverge from primary colors.
Barn quilts were offered in two sizes with designs painted and then mounted and framed with a black border, the signature of the Delaware County Barn Quilts project. Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative provided boom trucks and employees mounted most of the quilts, ensuring each project was done professionally and safely. Committee members and volunteers formed design, painting, construction, stories, website, sales and publicity teams to bring the projects to fruition and create momentum around the movement.
Committee members created a coffee table book to preserve the history of the first 65 barn quilts, intending to make another one when they doubled that number, but the end has come just short of their goal.
Delaware County Tourism will take over the promotion of the Barn Quilts of Delaware County website and tour routes, though there aren’t plans for further projects at this time. Advice is available if anyone would like to paint and install their own quilts.
