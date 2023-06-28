Local leaders and internet providers are preparing to pursue some of the more than $2.5 billion in federal funds that have been allocated to broadband internet expansion projects in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
President Joe Biden’s administration this week announced how much states will receive from the $42.25 billion earmarked for broadband expansion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Beginning June 30, states will have 180 days to develop a plan for distributing their shares — $415 million for Iowa, $1.055 billion for Wisconsin and $1.04 billion for Illinois. The funding can be used for planning, infrastructure and implementation of broadband expansion.
While area government information technology officials and internet providers celebrated the news, they said questions and challenges remain in terms of how they can access the federal funds.
Recommended for you
The Federal Communications Commission allocated the funding to states based on recently updated area maps of available broadband service. Many states criticized the maps when they first were released as a basis for the allocation, prompting the FCC’s update.
Dubuque County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore said the accuracy of maps used for these allocations can determine the program’s impact.
“You have to use the map that is assigned to the specific grant you’re going after,” he said, adding there can be discrepancies in the maps. “Maybe you can walk out to this subdivision or this street and know for a fact that there’s no fiber-to-the-home availability, but the maps say they have service.”
Tom Larsen, senior vice president of government and public relations for Mediacom, said the new maps are more accurate and will allow for more local investment.
“Now, they’ve drilled down to an address level,” he said. “... Especially in agricultural areas, you’ll have more places that have just been unreached, so (they) have to rely on service that’s less reliable. That opens up opportunities because addresses we couldn’t get funding to serve before are now open.”
According to Iowa’s map, maintained by the state’s chief information officer, significant stretches of rural Dubuque County technically are covered enough to be ineligible for improvements. But other large stretches are eligible — notably areas just north of Dyersville’s city limits, between Sageville and Asbury and in Sherrill and Balltown. Also eligible is an area along Old Highway Road between Dubuque’s West End and Centralia.
Gilmore said he had targeted the area between Sageville and Asbury for potential project funding. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has not yet agreed to Gilmore’s initial plan or to partner with an area provider, which would be required to receive funding.
Most of the southernmost third of Clayton County is marked as eligible for improvements on the Iowa map. A large area around the Little Turkey River also has been named a Broadband Intervention Zone. According to the state, Iowa’s Broadband Intervention Zones are “geographic areas comprised of eligible service locations evaluated and prioritized” by the chief information officer’s office.
In Delaware County, areas around Worthington and Earlville are eligible for improvements.
In Jackson County, areas on the outskirts of both Maquoketa and Bellevue are marked as eligible.
In southwest Wisconsin, most of Grant and Lafayette counties are underserved, other than within the city limits of larger municipalities such as Lancaster, Fennimore, Platteville, Cuba City and Darlington, according to Wisconsin’s map. And large rural areas — notably between Lancaster and Bloomington, east of Lancaster to the Iowa County line and northwest of Darlington — meet the federal threshold of unserved.
Gary McCrea, who recently finished his time as village president of Benton, Wis., oversaw the beginning of ongoing investment in broadband expansion in his community and said such public-private partnerships will be key for small-town Wisconsin to survive and thrive.
“We have dead spots now, and one of the worst spots is where we just had a bunch of new housing built,” he said. “But we have fiber coming in this year. So we should be able to continue to grow.”
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., nearly all of the county qualifies as underserved, other than in East Dubuque, Galena and The Galena Territory. Many rural areas in the county are considered unserved, according to the state’s broadband map.
Even in mostly agricultural areas, broadband will increase in importance as precision agriculture and its accompanying technology usage plays a larger role in production.
But the City of Dubuque also struggles with broadband access in some areas, and officials there see opportunity in the new program.
“In neighborhoods like our downtown and North End — where structures tend to be older and where you’re dealing with more multi-residential buildings — you have a lot more residents who are sharing off of the same hub,” said city Information Service Manager Chris Kohlmann. “In neighborhoods that are more dense, you have to wonder if there is any chance you can actually secure (reasonable) bandwidth.”
Those areas also have more diverse and low-income residents — underserved populations required to be given preference in states’ plan development.