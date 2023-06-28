Local leaders and internet providers are preparing to pursue some of the more than $2.5 billion in federal funds that have been allocated to broadband internet expansion projects in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.

President Joe Biden’s administration this week announced how much states will receive from the $42.25 billion earmarked for broadband expansion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Beginning June 30, states will have 180 days to develop a plan for distributing their shares — $415 million for Iowa, $1.055 billion for Wisconsin and $1.04 billion for Illinois. The funding can be used for planning, infrastructure and implementation of broadband expansion.

