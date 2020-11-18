The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Raji Pearson, 37, of 2850 White St.,
No. 2, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of assault with injury, two counts of interference with official acts with injury and assault on persons in certain occupations, as well as a warrant charging fifth-degree theft. Court documents state that Pearson assaulted Camisha L. Dixon, 34, of 2561 Jackson St., and that Officers Gary Pape Jr. and Eric Jochum sustained minor injuries while arresting Pearson.