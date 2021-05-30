Iowans are paying more for rented farmland, according to the latest survey results from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Rates have increased an average of 4.5% since 2020, an increase of about $10 per acre, for a total per-acre rent of $232, according to a cash rental rates survey.
Survey results indicate that land considered to be “high quality” saw rose by 3.9% on average, increasing from $257 per acre in 2020 to $267 in 2021.
The 11-county District 3 includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties and saw a 2% increase during the year, rising from an average of $248 per acre to $253. The 10-county District 6 includes Jackson and Jones counties and saw a 4.7% increase, from $232 to $243.
The rising rates mark the first substantial increases in cash rents since 2013, according to the extension service.
The 2021 cash rent survey is based on 1,363 usable responses from Iowans about typical cash rental rates in their counties for land producing corn and soybeans, hay, oats and pasture.