A Dubuque man linked to a marijuana ring recently was sentenced to probation.
Caleb L. Birch, 20, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two to five years of probation after previously pleading guilty to a felony controlled substance violation. A five-year prison term has been suspended.
According to court documents, Birch was part of a scheme in which large quantities of marijuana were shipped to the tri-state area from states in which the drug can be purchased legally.
Others arrested in connection to the scheme include Devin R. Keller-Schueler and Payton Helling, both of East Dubuque, Ill.; Austin T. Gehri and Michael W. Small, both of rural Dubuque; and Victoria L. Dieter, of Asbury, Iowa.
Keller-Schueler, the leader of the marijuana-dealing ring, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two counts each of use of minors in the drug trade and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was given a 10-year suspended prison sentence and sentenced to five years probation.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a felony. He was sentenced to two years conditional discharge and 90 days home confinement, with credit for two days served, and placed on electronic monitoring.
Dieter, Small and Helling were given deferred judgments and sentenced to two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to various charges connected to the crime.
Gehri’s case is ongoing.