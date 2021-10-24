EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque District Library officials have reached a fundraising goal for the facility’s expansion, but higher-than-expected bids for the project have forced them to seek additional donations.
East Dubuque District Library Foundation Board President Vickie Middendorf confirmed that the library had raised the required $400,000 in community donations to secure a pledged $400,000 gift from an anonymous East Dubuque family.
Those funds, combined with $800,000 in grant funding, would have helped the library reach the $1.6 million it had budgeted for the project, which currently includes a community room, expanded children’s area, private rooms and more storage space.
However, Library Director Brian Gomoll said the library received two bids for the project this summer: one for $2.4 million and another for $2.7 million. He attributed the high price tags to significant increases in material costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library foundation board rejected both bids and has resumed fundraising. Middendorf said members anticipate they will need at least another $400,000 to fund the project, though that figure is an estimate.
“It’s all dependent on the cost of materials,” she said. “It’s hard to know what’s going to happen with this pandemic.”
Middendorf said foundation members hope to raise the additional dollars through a combination of community donations and grant funding.
Gomoll said library leaders plan to put the project out for bids again in the spring. If necessary, they might consider adjusting the plans for the expansion.
“We are changing nothing right now, but we are seeking our experts’ opinions,” he said. “... We’re hoping to rebid and maybe get that cost more reasonable.”
Those interested in donating to the project or viewing plans can do so at edlibrary.org/foundation. Donations also can be sent to the library at 122 Wisconsin Ave., East Dubuque, IL 61025.