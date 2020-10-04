In 1975, when I was 14 years old, I started working in the newsroom of the Elgin (Ill.) Courier-News covering weekend high school sports.
My first assignment was a Friday night football game. I rode with one of the teams on a bus full of testosterone-laden boys. My heart was pounding out of my chest with fear and excitement.
My dad met the bus when it returned from the game and drove me to the news building, where I spent all night pounding out a story on a manual typewriter. A cigar-chomping sports editor named Stan Lee liberally used his red pen. I wore a path between my desk and his, and used a whole roll of correction tape. It was after midnight when Stan Lee gruffly said “OK,” and I called my dad to pick me up.
I got into the car and burst into tears. This wasn’t exactly how I thought my first “professional” writing gig would go.
On the way home, I tearfully recounted the evening. I was exhausted. The players had laughed that a girl was covering their game, the head coach was amused that a girl was asking him questions, and Stan Lee just plain terrified me.
“Do you want to quit?” my dad asked.
“Gosh, no!” I replied.
“Well then,” he said.
My dad was a man of few words and not one for deep conversation. But there was a world of meaning in that “Well then.” What he was saying was, “If this is what you were meant to do, then go and do it.”
He was right. I don’t ever remember not being a writer. There were times when life got in the way, and pursuing that dream proved to be a challenge. I was a single parent with three young daughters when I got my journalism degree. Between the writing, I took jobs that I hated that had nothing to do with journalism just to put food on the table.
I moved to Dubuque a little over a year ago, and quickly fell in love with this artful, beautiful, historic, cultural, community-minded Masterpiece on the Mississippi. It will forever be my home.
I love telling the stories of the area’s art, museums, history and, most of all, its people. They are amazing and interesting, and they all have tales to tell.
Writing is the one thing I do that gives me a sense of purpose and makes me believe that I was put on this earth for a reason.
That first assignment as a 14-year-old journalist was traumatic, but when all was written and done, there was something that drew me in again and again. Every week when Stan Lee called with my assignment, the fear faded a little more.
So now, 45 years later, when my editor emails me with a story idea, there is no fear. Just the pure bliss that comes with the anticipation of telling another story.