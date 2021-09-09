In the days following his father’s death, Dave Meyer has frequently thought about the impact that his dad, Cletus Meyer, had upon his family.
Dave recalls his dad as being fun and supportive — the kind of father who was “always there for his kids.” And he beams with pride when he thinks of how many other local residents were impacted by these qualities over the years.
“We always felt we shared him as a dad with the rest of the community,” Dave said. “He was a father figure to a lot of young boys.”
Cletus “Teets” Meyer became executive director of the Dubuque Boys’ Club in 1961 and remained in that role through 1996. That lead role at the organization — now known as Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque — is now occupied by one of Meyer’s four children, Brian.
Brian said the club began to make an impression on him early in his life.
“From the time I could walk, Dad would bring us down to hang out with the older kids (at the club),” he recalled. “We’d learn a lot of life lessons from being around them — and those kids took care of us as if we were their brothers.”
Brian said his father was always “firm but fair,” to both his own kids and the ones attending the club, adding that Teets was happy to give a child a pat on the back when they did something well or have a stern conversation when they stepped out of line.
Those outside the Meyer family observed the same qualities, including longtime board member John O’Connor.
“When I think of (Cletus), the first two words that come to mind are ‘discipline’ and ‘accountability’,” O’Connor recalled. “There were certain rules, and you lived by them, and if you didn’t there was accountability. That mindset was embedded in the club, and I think the young kids who went there really needed that.”
Meyer’s guidance didn’t only benefit youngsters. O’Connor, who joined the board of the Boys’ Club in the early 1980s, credits Meyer for having a major impact on his adult life.
“When I got on the board, I was in my early 30s, and everyone else was in their 50s and 60s,” he recalled. “They were these high-powered individuals and, as a younger man, I was a little intimidated. He was such a great mentor. He taught me how to deal with these folks and how to be a board member.”
Four decades later, O’Connor remains on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque.
Dave Meyer believes that many of his father’s values were embedded during his childhood.
Teets was born and raised in Dubuque, and Dave says he always had a tremendous sense of pride in his community.
As a child, Teets was primarily raised by his grandparents, aunts and uncles. This upbringing instilled a strong sense of pride in both his immediate and extended family.
He married his wife, Rose, in 1954 and, together, they raised four children.
“Family was everything to him,” Dave recalled. “He really appreciated quality time with family and he enjoyed getting together with extended family.”
Teets also had a deep interest in sports.
He played nearly three decades of fast-pitch softball in the Dubuque area and his successes earned him induction into the Dubuque Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2008.
Beginning in 2010, his passion for sports and love for family collided when his grandson, Mike Meyer, joined the Iowa Hawkeyes and became the team’s placekicker.
Brian Meyer, Mike’s father, said Teets continued to swap stories about Mike’s playing days, even as he grew older and his memory began to fade.
“He had this huge sense of pride and always wanted to talk about the Hawks and his grandson,” Brian recalled.
Cletus died on Sunday. In the days since, as family members have grieved his loss, they have also been lifted up by communications from those whose lives he impacted.
Old friends, past colleagues and, of course, the boys who attended the club over the years have reached out to share the impact Cletus had on their lives.
“We’ve been inundated (with people reaching out),” Dave said. “People from the past that he impacted as kids … old friends we hadn’t heard from in forever … It has been special and it makes us feel really great.”