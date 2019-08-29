A third candidate has filed for a Dubuque City Council seat, signaling the need for at least one primary election in October.
Nino Erba has joined Brad Cavanagh and Jay Schiesl on the ballot for the city’s Ward 4 seat. The ward currently is represented by Jake Rios, who has said he won’t seek a second term.
Because of Dubuque’s primary provisions, an election will be held Oct. 8 to reduce the number of candidates appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot to two.
Three other seats will be filled in November’s election.
Both Danny Sprank and Angie Ma will seek a two-year term representing Ward 3. Ward 2 Council Member Luis Del Toro will face challenger Laura Roussell. And at-large Council Member David Resnick is so far unopposed in his re-election bid. The deadline to file is today.