PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College and the City of Peosta are partnering on a project to create housing for college students.
Members of the college’s Board of Trustees recently set a public hearing for May 5 to discuss giving a piece of land at the Peosta campus to the city at no cost. Peosta officials would work with the private sector to develop housing to serve NICC students.
“What we know about our young adults is, they want to get out of their parents’ house, and they want to be able to be on their own, but they (don’t) always want to go far away to school, so this gives them a nice option,” said Wendy Knight, NICC’s vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement.
If both college and city leaders give their approval, NICC would transfer to the city about 2.8 acres on the west end of campus, between the parking lot and the Fareway grocery store, Knight said.
City officials then would reach out to the private sector to develop the property to help meet student housing needs, City Administrator Whitney Baethke said. Some details are still in the works, but Baethke said she hopes to have more information by the time of the public hearing.
She noted that while Peosta has strong offerings of single-family homes, the city struggles when it comes to housing for groups such as new graduates or college students.
“We have very little rental spaces, and certainly none that are really very conducive to students,” she said.
Meanwhile, NICC officials long have discussed ways to offer housing to students.
Late last year, city officials spoke with college leaders about their vision for the city’s future, including housing, Knight said. That led to the proposed plan.
A college survey showed that students would be interested in housing in the Peosta area, Knight said. Housing near campus would serve students who want to leave home to go to school, as well as students who want to attend NICC but don’t live in commuting distance.
Knight pointed out that the respiratory care and the gas utility programs are not widely offered.
“We want to attract students across the state and the nation, but there’s no guarantee of housing once they get here, so I’m hoping those will help feed enrollment into those very unique programs,” Knight said.
Baethke said the opportunity for college students to live in Peosta could lead them to finding jobs locally and eventually calling the city their home.
“This is that first choice, to make Peosta their temporary home,” she said. “We certainly think that’s a step in the right direction.”