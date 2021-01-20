A man is accused of “stomping” on a woman’s face in Dubuque, causing multiple fractures and other injuries that sent her to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.
Kevin J. McGovern, 32, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging willful injury.
Court documents state that McGovern assaulted Alecea K. Lombardi, 25, of 665 Jefferson St., at about 2:50 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 200 block of Main Street.
Responding officers found that Lombardi had multiple injuries to her face and was unable to describe what had happened, documents state. She was initially transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Iowa City hospital.
She was diagnosed with fractures of her face, sinus, nose and eye socket, as well as injuries to her ear and nose.
Documents state that Alysia A. Brandenburg, 30, drove Lombardi’s vehicle to transport Lombardi, McGovern and four other people to Platteville on Jan. 9 — McGovern’s birthday — and back to Dubuque early on Jan. 10.
Documents state that Lombardi confronted McGovern near the intersection of West First and Main streets after he vomited in her vehicle. A witness saw Lombardi “take multiple swings at” McGovern, who then walked north on Main.
Brandenburg drove Lombardi up Main, where she got out near its intersection with West Second Street and approached McGovern again. The witness reported seeing Lombardi pepper-spraying McGovern.
McGovern then punched Lombardi two or three times, knocking her to the ground, documents state. He then stomped her in the face multiple times before running from the area.
A witness identified McGovern from a social media page and officers reviewing traffic camera footage observed McGovern entering a vehicle in the vicinity of Locust and West Fifth streets, leaving Dubuque and traveling west on Dodge Street/U.S. 20.
A short time later, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies located the vehicle parked in McGovern’s driveway in Epworth.
Investigators with a search warrant located a pair of blood-spattered tennis shoes, and McGovern had “abrasions and bloody knuckles on his left hand,” documents state.
Online court records do not indicate that charges have been filed against Lombardi. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.