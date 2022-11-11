A Dubuque man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents.
Branden M. Authement, 33, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to the fatal crash. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of vehicle homicide due to reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
Authement also was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison for charges related to separate incidents.
The fatal crash on Dec. 5 ended a high-speed chase.
Court documents state that Authement stole a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot at 14th Street and Central Avenue, drove at high speeds on Central Avenue and then broadsided a vehicle driven by Anthony J. Livens, 63, of Dubuque, at the Fifth Street intersection.
Livens was seriously injured, and his passenger, Nancy K. Meisenburg, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she died.
Police later reported that a blood sample from Authement showed that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
During the sentencing hearing, Authement said he regretted his actions and asked for forgiveness from the family of Nancy Meisenburg.
“If I could take her spot, I would,” he said. “I hope you are able to find a place in your heart for forgiveness.”
Two of Nancy Meisenburg’s children, Amber Feldman and Catherine Meisenburg, also spoke during the hearing.
In a tearful statement, Feldman condemned Authement’s actions and said she does not forgive him.
“I understand that everyone makes mistakes in life, and no one is perfect,” Feldman said. “But because of your mistake, we lost our mother.”
Catherine Meisenburg, also crying, said the loss of her mother still haunts her family.
“He deserves all he gets for taking our mother away from us,” Meisenburg said.
Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she gave credit to Authement for pleading guilty to his crimes, but the severity of his actions require consequences.
“You made some really bad choices, and you have a history of making really bad choices,” Ackley said, later adding. “It to me seems appropriate ... to require you to spend a considerable amount of time incarcerated.”
Authement also was ordered to a pay $150,000 in restitution to the families of the victims in the crash.
Regarding the other 15 years of his sentence, Authement was sentenced to five years for dominion and control of a dangerous weapon, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for violating his probation in 2021.
Court documents state that Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, Audrey A. Clancy, 33, on Oct. 28, 2021. After Clancy left the residence, Authement grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection on a wall and began to swing it at Will C. Thomas Jr., 40, who was trying to calm down Authement.
Documents state that Authement grabbed Thomas by the forehead, and Thomas was cut in the mouth after moving his head, causing a “significant laceration.”
After Clancy returned to the residence, police said Authement pushed her to the floor, grabbed a rifle from under the bed, chambered a live round and “stood in front of Clancy with the rifle.”
Other charges related to that case, including willful injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse assault, were dismissed on Thursday.