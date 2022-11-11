A Dubuque man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents.

Branden M. Authement, 33, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second-degree theft in relation to the fatal crash. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

