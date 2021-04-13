Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In this week’s edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Bellevue, Iowa, and Galena, Ill.
A Dubuque-based woodworker is expanding his business to capitalize on growing demand.
Jon Kluck, owner of JPK Woodworks, has commenced a 4,000-square-foot expansion to his facility at 8005 Seippel Court. He said the project should be completed in about two months.
“I was outgrowing the space I am in,” Kluck said. “It started to become clear last year that things were getting a little tight.”
JPK Woodworks creates cabinetry, closets, bars, entertainment centers and a variety of other items. While the business does some commercial work, Kluck said the majority of projects are focused on residential customers.
He said his business has benefited during the past year, as COVID-19 has resulted in more people spending time at home.
“People are looking around their home and deciding they want to make changes,” he said. “They’re sick of looking at what they have now and deciding now is the time to get something new.”
Kluck said he is building the additional square-footage on his own, a decision that makes sense given his previous work experience.
He worked for Kluck Construction — a business owned by his father — until deciding to start JPK Woodworks in 2003.
While the business remains a small operation, Kluck believes he has developed a solid reputation over nearly two decades in business.
He said he utilizes automated processes that ensure the end-product meets the precise parameters demanded by customers.
“I do almost all the work myself, and I take the time to do it right,” he said.
JPK Woodworks is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached at 563-582-7772.
A NEW CHAPTER
An Illinois couple is excited to embark on the second act of their respective careers with a new business in Bellevue, Iowa.
Hidden Horse Art & Antiques will officially open on May 1 at 300 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, according to co-owners Mary Grant and Mike Prenevost. They said that they are already offering sporadic hours during the weekends, allowing customers to walk through the business and purchase items while the finishing touches are being put on the store.
“People in town are very supportive and very excited,” said Grant. “They are really interested and curious about what we have to offer.”
The business reflects the passions and talents of both co-owners.
The art gallery features works from Grant, who uses watercolors, pastels and colored pencils to create her works.
Prenevost’s antiques are on display in the other section of the store. He emphasized that his collection is inspired by the Bellevue area.
“A lot of my stuff is from around the region,” he said. “It reflects the area and the role of the Mississippi River.”
Prenevost and Clark, who are both retired, are embarking on new chapters in life. Prenevost served as a college professor and Clark was an economic development consultant who owned her own business.
The couple, who primarily reside in Rock Island, Ill., paid a recent visit to Bellevue and inspiration struck. Prenevost said they developed an appreciation for the community and discovered a building that further piqued their interest.
Hidden Horse is located at the former site of the Brown Hotel, within a building that dates back to the mid-1800s, Prenevost said.
After officially opening on May 1, Hidden Horse will have regular hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It can be reached at 309-644-2022.
NEW LOCATION FOR WINERY
A Galena winery has made a short move that could make a big difference for customers.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery recently relocated to 111 N. Main St., about four blocks away from its previous location.
Britt White, who operates the business with her brother, Eric White, and sister-in-law, Oniqueh Giles-White, said Galena Cellars began serving customers at the new space about two months ago.
It previously operated at 515 S. Main St., near the city’s flood gates. But when the restaurant One Eleven Main closed its doors, Galena Cellars jumped at the opportunity to move into the vacated space.
“The new location is really in the heart of Main Street, and we thought it was a great opportunity to start a new chapter for the business,” said White.
The new location coincides with a generational transition taking place at the business.
Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery was previously operated by White’s mother, Christine Lawlor-White and White’s uncle, Scott Lawlor.
The business, which dates back to the 1970s, makes its wine at a vineyard located about 8 miles outside of Galena.
Galena Cellars has long offered a tasting room in downtown Galena that allows patrons to sample a variety of different products created by the winery. With the new location, the business will be able to offer extra seating and host additional customers, White said.
The space at 111 N. Main St. also gives the business ample room to utilize a full kitchen.
“We’ll be able to offer tapas, light bites and some other food offerings,” she said.
The location at 111 N. Main St. is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It can be reached at 815-777-3330.