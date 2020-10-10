EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst visited Edgewood on Friday to discuss with residents the legitimacy of the upcoming election and potential future COVID-19 stimulus relief.
The two senators spoke in the morning with about 50 employees of Kendrick Forest Products in one of the company’s assembly buildings as part of a tour of Iowa’s 99 counties. Attendees asked a variety of questions, ranging from aid for farms to the Supreme Court.
Multiple attendees asked questions regarding the upcoming November election. Greg Blomberg, a manager at Kendrick Forest Products, said he was concerned about President Donald Trump questioning the legitimacy of the elections and its potential to stop people from voting.
“I listen to Trump saying the election is going to be rigged, and I know there are honest people like me that are going to be doing their best to make sure the election is not rigged,” Blomberg said, referring to his participation as an elections inspector. “Are you willing to say, no, it’s not going to be rigged, and it’s not going to drag out into some big deal?”
Both Ernst and Grassley said they strongly believe in the integrity of elections in Iowa, noting that state and local officials have put in plenty of checks and balances to make sure election fraud isn’t committed.
“I know our commissioners of elections, our secretary of state will be protecting the integrity of our election,” Ernst said. “Iowa has one of the best managed and run election systems in the country.”
However, the senators added that they couldn’t say if elections held in other states were as dependable and argued that the president is right to bring up concerns over potential flaws in the voting process.
“I think (the president and vice president) are trying to bring attention that some of these things are not 100% fool proof,” Grassley said. “I think we would all agree with that.”
The senators were also asked about the status of a new stimulus package to assist businesses and residents still burdened by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grassley said Senate Democrats and Republicans are continuing to negotiate a new stimulus package and expressed optimism in the possibility of a bill being passed soon.
“There is hope that there can be an agreement, and if there is an agreement, it will probably come in the next two or three days, I would guess,” Grassley said.
When asked about the specific provisions of a potential stimulus bill, Ernst added that she wants to ensure that those who are fiscally suffering through the pandemic are relieved. But she added that the bill would also need to encourage people to return to the workforce as well.“When employers were wanting to open back up and people were safe to resume activities, people did not want to go back to work because they were receiving more money being unemployed rather than working,” Ernst said. “So, we have a way of incentivizing people not to work, but that’s not what we should be focused on.”Rhonda Kendrick, owner of Kendrick Forest Products, said she was glad the senators were able to speak to her employees so close to the election.
“A lot of people wanted to attend, and they asked a lot of good questions,” Kendrick said. “I feel like it shows that a lot of people really care about what’s going on in the country right now.”