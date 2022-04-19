A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the allocation of $232,000 to Hillcrest Family Services to expand a research and referral mobile app launched last year.
Funding for the AccessMeCare app expansion will come from the nearly $19 million Dubuque County received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The expansion will allow providers using the app to refer patients to other providers as needed.
Supervisors originally delayed making a decision on Hillcrest’s request due to questions about how it would be affected by the Iowa Legislature’s decision last year to take over mental health funding from counties. Ahead of Monday’s meeting, however, Supervisor Jay Wickham requested a resolution for the funding be drafted and placed on the agenda.
“If you look at all the health areas, this was excluded,” he said, referring to supervisors’ recent decision to fund other public-health-related projects. “I thought that was not fair and equitable and that they should at least have their moment to have their resolution decided by the board.”
Wickham and Supervisor Harley Pothoff both voted to approve the funding. Supervisor Ann McDonough, however, adamantly argued for waiting on the request.
McDonough is the county’s representative on the Mental Health/Disabilities Services of the East Central Region governing board. She said two ongoing processes could affect the county’s funding of Hillcrest’s project.
First, McDonough pointed to an evaluation of research and referral platforms, including AccessMeCare, being conducted by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“We need to be waiting to get outcomes,” she said. “Then we will see if we are using taxpayer dollars to highest and best uses.”
East Central Region CEO Mae Hingtgen explained during the meeting that results of the evaluation will inform the region’s future technology funding decisions. Region officials currently are holding off on funding projects similar to Hillcrest’s pending those results.
“It’s not that we’re not going to invest again in research and referrals platforms,” Hingtgen said. “We just want to do so a little bit more intentionally than we have.”
Hingtgen said the region has invested more than $325,000 in such platforms in the past three years, including providing funds for Hillcrest’s AccessMeCare.
Hillcrest CEO Mike Fidgeon said the point of the foundation’s study was not to pick one platform for the whole region, however.
“At the end of the day, we’re on AccessMeCare,” he said. “UnityPoint and MercyOne are on FindHelp.org. We work and exchange referrals with those organizations with no conflict between the platforms.”
McDonough said the state taking over mental health funding continues to be a question mark regarding funding Hillcrest’s project.
“The question is whether we have the ability to spend ARPA funds on brain health projects without the coordination of the region,” she said.
Wickham, though, said he had been impressed enough with the progress Hillcrest already has seen with AccessMeCare to proceed.
“Hillcrest has been here for numerous years,” he said. “They’ve been a valuable service provider in this sector. ... It has momentum, traction and benefit.”