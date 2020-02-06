Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

A Dubuque brewery and Bellevue restaurant will soon team up to bring a new, collaborative offering to Dubuque's Lower Main Street district.
Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter's Mill will open a second location within Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., in the spring.
Dimensional Brewing Co. opened its doors in Dubuque in November 2018. Flatted Fifth opened in Bellevue in August 2014.
Over the past five-plus years, the Bellevue hotspot has become known for its live music as well as its menu.
Flatted Fifth welcomes blues and jazz artist from around the world to its stage. It also serves a diverse menu popular among fans of Cajun and BBQ food.
The restaurant will be serving a limited menu at Dimensional Brewing Co. It also will be incorporating new appetizers.
Flatted Fifth will continue operations at their Bellevue location.
