The man accused of a fatal shooting in July in downtown Dubuque this month recently pleaded not guilty.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on the evening of July 2.
Court documents state the Ellison and Smothers, who each had a child with Vanessa T. Ellison, started fighting after Smothers hugged a girl who was with Vanessa Ellison.
“The fight moves toward the street, and (Deonte) Ellison points a handgun toward Smothers and fires a round," court documents state.
Smothers was found on the sidewalk by police and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Deonte Ellison fled the state and was the subject of a 12-day manhunt that ended with his arrest by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on July 14 at a residence in Kalamazoo, Mich.