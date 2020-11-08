The City of Dubuque plans a series of virtual meetings to receive public input on the next municipal budget.
Meetings will be held online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/595278909. Participants may also dial in to the meetings by calling toll-free 866-899-4679 or 571-317-3116 and using access code 595-278-909.
All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. and will include staff from the city finance and budget departments. City Manager Mike Van Milligen will participate in the first meeting.
The schedule:
- Tuesday, Nov. 10.
- Thursday, Nov. 19.
- Thursday, Dec. 3.
- Thursday, Dec. 10.
Comments may also be submitted by using the “Balancing Act” simulation tool available at cityofdubuque.org/budget.
Submit written comments to City Manager, City Hall, 50 West 13th Street, Dubuque, IA, 52001.