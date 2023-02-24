Local agencies are preparing for the end of a federal moratorium on removing people from Medicaid once they no longer qualify, which could affect thousands of area residents.
The last day of coverage under the moratorium is March 30, about three years after Congress put it in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic. While most people enrolled in Medicaid will keep their coverage, those who previously would have lost their Medicaid coverage and those who have not re-enrolled recently will be dropped.
State governments are taking steps to mitigate any confusion resulting from the moratorium’s end. But they also have many more people on their Medicaid rolls, which has been costly for states.
“States are pretty eager to get back to normal and get to go through their eligibility process again and get back to a normal status,” Iowa Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Garcia told an Iowa House of Representatives appropriations subcommittee this week. “All of our enrollment numbers have grown quite a bit.”
She said Iowa had taken care to track the Medicaid recipients believed to no longer qualify for the program in an attempt to predict the fallout of the moratorium’s end.
According to department data, 7,394 people in five local counties are expected to no longer qualify as of April 1 — 4,137 in Dubuque County, 942 in Jackson County, 711 in Clayton County, 669 in Delaware County and 935 in Jones County. Statewide, Garcia said, 150,000 people are expected to become ineligible.
Garcia said her team is working to notify those people. However, Garcia also said her department has lost track of some of the people expected to no longer qualify for Medicaid and has seen some of the notification letters return undelivered.
Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, said staff are anxious about their patients — most of whom currently receive Medicaid — being caught unaware.
“With the phasing down of the expanded Medicaid protections, we are expecting an influx of people not covered or not knowing where their coverage stands,” he said. “We’re doing our best to be prepared for that by being mindful and thoughtful in our communication.”
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital officials referred questions to the state Department of Health and Human Services. MercyOne Medical Center Dubuque did not respond to a request for comment.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects that 17% of Medicaid recipients nationally will lose coverage when the moratorium ends.
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services projects 380,000 people could lose Medicaid coverage statewide. A Wisconsin Department of Health Services webpage about the end of the moratorium does not include specific projections, but the agency reported 2,813 more people were receiving Medicaid in Grant County in December 2022 than in February 2020, the month before the pandemic hit. In Lafayette County, 964 more were on the rolls.
In Iowa, Collins said, Medicaid recipients at risk of losing coverage have another factor to contend with, as one-third of Medicaid recipients statewide are being moved to a new managed care organization. Iowa is in the process of adding Molina as a third private company contracted to manage government medical insurance in the state.
“Those things are happening kind of at the same time,” Collins said. “It is going to lead to some confusion, with people receiving both notices at once.”
Along with the moratorium on disenrolling Medicaid recipients came increases in federal money to help cover the additional people receiving insurance. Garcia said that will phase out from a current 6.2% increase over normal levels to 1.5% by the end of the year before then ending.
She said officials expect a shortfall of funding for Medicaid in the state by 2025.
“We’ve known that this 2025 shortfall is coming because we’ve been relying so much on the enhanced federal match throughout the public health emergency,” she said.
Garcia has filed a bill to create a tax on premiums paid to the state’s private Medicaid and Medicare contractors, which could help make up for the phasing out of increased federal payments.
“We have a premium tax on all other insurers in the state,” she said. “At some point, we decided to not include Medicaid managed care organizations in that. We can leverage those funds to invest in the Medicaid program.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, serves on the appropriations subcommittee and asked Garcia if she had investigated findings by State Auditor Rob Sand of “illegal refusal of care by MCOs” during the pandemic.
“If you could send me any findings or responses to that, I’m sure my constituents would be very interested,” he said.
Garcia said her department was not required to formally respond to Sand’s findings but continues to address any problems with MCOs internally.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, serves on the appropriations subcommittee and said Thursday that she was content with the department’s disenrollment plan, especially its follow-ups with Medicaid recipients when officials cannot initially reach them by mail.
“They aren’t stopping with that. They’re finding the new address, or they’re emailing,” she said. “Obviously, we don’t want anyone to not have insurance or be surprised.”
