Local agencies are preparing for the end of a federal moratorium on removing people from Medicaid once they no longer qualify, which could affect thousands of area residents.

The last day of coverage under the moratorium is March 30, about three years after Congress put it in place early in the COVID-19 pandemic. While most people enrolled in Medicaid will keep their coverage, those who previously would have lost their Medicaid coverage and those who have not re-enrolled recently will be dropped.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.