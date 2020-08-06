MAQUOKETA, Iowa — State officials soon will decide if a project to construct an “outreach center” in Maquoketa will receive grant funding.
This week, the Iowa Community Attraction & Tourism Review Committee discussed an application by Maquoketa’s Together We Build committee for a $500,000 grant for its outreach center project.
The committee hopes to raise $2.5 million for the construction of a center that will house offices of the Jackson County Fair and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Jackson County.
The committee previously secured a pledge of $25,000 from the City of Maquoketa and a $300,000 loan from the Jackson County Board of Supervisors in order to qualify for the grant.
Will Cornelius, of the Together We Build Committee, said he and other committee members are confident that they will receive grant funding, but they were informed that they might not receive the entire requested amount.
“There are a lot of applications this year,” Cornelius said. “Of the $7 million in requests, there’s only about $5 million in grants they are handing out, so they are going to probably need to split it up as best they can.”
Cornelius said the Community Attraction & Tourism Review Committee is scheduled to begin awarding grants at its next meeting on Aug. 20.