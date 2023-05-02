MONTICELLO, Iowa -- An auto parts swap meet and car sale will take place this weekend in Monticello.

The 39th annual Spring Auto Parts Swap and Cars for Sale Corral will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Jones County Fairgrounds parking lot, 700 N. Maple St.

